Promote your business to a wide audience with Menifee 24/7

With 51,000 Facebook followers, half a million website page views per month and an increasing Instagram audience, Menifee 24/7 is the best w...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/04/promote-your-business-to-a-side-audience-with-menifee-247.html

With 51,000 Facebook followers, half a million website page views per month and an increasing Instagram audience, Menifee 24/7 is the best way for local businesses to advertise in the area. We offer a variety of monthly packages and have a spring special going on. Packages include a display ad on all our website pages, multiple social media posts, a feature article and a video commercial.Not only that, but the first business to sign up for a three-month advertising package gets a fourth month free!For inquiries about our advertising opportunities, call 951-729-9875 or email info@menifee247.com. Comments on this post are turned off to protect the privacy of those wishing to inquire, so send us your private message or email today!