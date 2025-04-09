Menifee 24/7 honors Paloma Valley Athletes of the Month

By Doug Spoon, Editor Menifee 24/7 is pleased to honor Athletes of the Month for March at Paloma Valley High School. Honorees were selecte...

Menifee 24/7 is pleased to honor Athletes of the Month for March at Paloma Valley High School. Honorees were selected by the coaches of their respective sports and were recognized with a presentation of certificates and photo opportunity on campus.of the girls lacrosse team broke the school record for goals in a season only halfway through the season. She is also one of the captains that helps take command of the field during the games.Volleyball team captain“is the best example of all-around leadership and intensity,” said his coach, Natalie Beauchamp. “During practice, he takes charge and holds his teammates to a higher standard. He often sets the intensity level and pushes his teammates to constantly compete. At matches, he is something to behold. He leads his team in assists and is one of the top hitters as well. During games, he brings all the intensity of practice and, on many occasions, puts the team on his back and carries them to victory. On top of all of that, he's a scholar athlete, multi-sport athlete, and he's in FCA and key club.”Softball playerfinished the month of March with a .480 batting average, 6 doubles, 3 home runs, and 9 RBIs. The Wildcats are 10-7 overall.Swimmerset the school record in the backstroke. She became No. 10 all-time in the 200 free, No. 5 in the 50 free, and No. 4 in the 100 free. She helped her 200 freestyle relay team earn an automatic qualification time for CIF, and she helped the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays earn CIF considerations. Additionally, for water polo she earned third-team All-CIF honors.Track and field standoutrecently won the Freedom Invitational high jump event and broke the school record with a leap of 6-4.