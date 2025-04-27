Three teenage males involved in rollover collision on 215

Photo by a reader via Facebook By Doug Spoon, Editor Three teenage males from Lake Elsinore were involved in a single-vehicle rollover col...

Photo by a reader via Facebook

By Doug Spoon, Editor



Three teenage males from Lake Elsinore were involved in a single-vehicle rollover collision on the southbound 215 Freeway south of Keller Road on Sunday, authorities said.



A newly licensed male was driving two other teenage males in a Chrysler 200 at speeds of approximately 80-90 mph at about 3:53 p.m., said Officer Mike Lassig of the California Highway Patrol. For reasons which are under investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the center divider wall. The vehicle continued in a southwest direction across all traffic lanes, colliding with the mountainside and rolling over on its roof.



“All three teenage boys were wearing their seat belts, which may have saved their lives,” Lassig said.



The boys declined transportation to a hospital and were released to their parents, Lassig said.



“The California Highway Patrol Temecula Area is investigating this traffic collision,” said Lassig. “The CHP would like to remind the motoring public and parents that teens that are driving with a Provisional Driver’s License are not allowed to drive other teenagers for the first year unless accompanied by a licensed driver that’s 25 years or older.”

