One dead, one critical after collision on Bundy Canyon Road

One person died and one is in critical condition following a multiple-vehicle traffic collision just west of the Menifee city limits on Tuesday, authorities said.The collision occurred at 6:24 a.m. near the intersection of Bundy Canyon Road and Harvest Way in Wildomar, according to a Riverside Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies and CAL FIRE responders located two subjects trapped inside their vehicles and both were extricated.One of the drivers was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The other driver later succumbed to their injuries.The Lake Elsinore Traffic Team is conducting the investigation. The decedent’s identity has not been released. It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is encouraged to contact Deputy Franco at 951–245–3000 or the Sheriff’s Dispatch at 951-776-1099.