Arts Council Menifee's Arts Showcase set for May 3

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/04/arts-council-menifees-arts-showcase-set-for-may-3.html

Arts Council Menifee invites the public to its 13th annual Arts Showcase, where local residents will perform musical acts, dance and more at Menifee Countryside Marketplace, located at Newport and Haun Roads, May 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Performances will take place between Chipotle and Bushfire Kitchen. 


 

