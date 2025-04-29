Danica Doskocil, shown in an earlier game, led the way for Heritage on Monday. (File photo) Heritage High’s girls lacrosse team scored an 18...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/04/heritage-advances-in-girls-lacrosse-playoffs-with-18-12-win.html

Heritage High’s girls lacrosse team scored an 18-12 victory over Millikan Monday in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 3 playoffs.



Danica Doskocil led the scoring attack with 7 goals, followed by Madison Sartori with 6 and Arabella Mattison with 3. Emma Baker and Yahaira Sevillano Franco each scored a goal as well. The defense was led by Rylee Remenar, who made several key saves in goal. Jaclyn Stephenson, Cassie Glenn, Jazzy Villa, and Madelyn Jameson were also key defensive contributors.



Heritage was able to get out to a decent lead due to success on the draw, taken by Arabella Mattison.



Heritage improved its overall record to 12-9 and will play at Glendale on Wednesday. This is only the second victory by an Ivy League girls lacrosse team in the playoffs.



In another Division 3 playoff opener, Liberty lost a 12-9 decision to Mission Viejo. Sora Beck led the scoring for the Bison with 5 goals.



Paloma Valley had a bye in the first round of the playoffs and will play at Dos Pueblos on Thursday.

