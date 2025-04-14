Funding OK'd for park at Nautical Cove development

Aerial view of proposed Nautical Cove development via developer Rancon Group, Inc. By Doug Spoon, Editor Funding for an HOA park was appro...

Aerial view of proposed Nautical Cove development via developer Rancon Group, Inc.

By Doug Spoon, Editor



Funding for an HOA park was approved recently for the Nautical Cove housing development, which is under construction on Holland Road between Southshore Road and Briggs Road in Menifee.



The development will be located just south of the Thousand Trails Wilderness Lakes campground. Plans call for a gated community with 233 single-family units surrounding a 12-acre man-made lake. At the April 3 meeting of the Menifee Parks, Recreation and Trails Commission, $460,000 in funding for a 0.96-acre recreation center and 0.69-acre park was approved through an assessment under the Quimby Act, which requires developers to pay for adequate open space for recreational purposes.



The recreation center is scheduled to include a community pool and volleyball court. The community park will include a multipurpose field, basketball court, picnic space and tot lot.



According to a project description by the Rancon Group, Inc., the minimum lot size is 6,000 square feet. Several lots that back up to Briggs Road will range from 11,300 to 12,260 square feet.



The 77-acre site will include three gated entries with monumentation, a neighborhood center, neighborhood park, five paseos, and three areas of open space. The lake will be designed to connect with the rest of the Menifee Lakes system via culverts.

Graphic shows the proposed layout of the Nautical Cove development.



A view looking northeast shows the grading that has taken place to prepare the development.