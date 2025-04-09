Menifee 24/7 honors Heritage High Athletes of the Month

By Doug Spoon, Editor Menifee 24/7 is pleased to honor Athletes of the Month for March at Heritage High School. Honorees were selected by ...

Menifee 24/7 is pleased to honor Athletes of the Month for March at Heritage High School. Honorees were selected by the coaches of their respective sports and were recognized with a presentation of certificates and photo opportunity on campus.Golferconsistently scores in the low 40s and has embraced a leadership role on the team. He is always willing to help his teammates and frequently plays with others outside of practice to improve and support the team, said his coach.The highlights for boys lacrosse playerin March include scoring 5 goals and adding 5 assists to his season totals.“He is a player who, just by being present, brings the team up,” said his coach, Shawn Hill. “He works hard and encourages others to do the same in everything on and off the field. The best thing about Luis is his celebrations when we score, whether it’s his goal or a teammate he assisted.”Girls lacrosse playerleads the team with 45 goals and 12 assists. Her leadership on the field plays a crucial role in the team's success. The Patriots are 4-2 in Ivy League play.Softball playerhas secured three wins as a pitcher, stepping up to help the team despite initially not planning to pitch. Her contributions have been invaluable to the team’s success, said her coach.was also honored for her play on the softball team. At the end of the month, she boasted an impressive .915 fielding percentage. She is not only the team’s top defensive player but has also made significant strides offensively.STUNT competitoris currently one of the team’s top stat leaders and serves as a strong base in both STUNT and Cheer. She has also started tumbling and is consistently on the mat during most of the routines. In addition, she is a member of ASB, Link Crew and plays girls golf as well.“Lilly is a positive person who pushes herself daily to be better and works hard to make sure everyone around her tries their best,” said her coach. “She has a positive outlook on everything she does and is always willing to try new skills and learn new routines. She has grown a lot in the last couple of years and is an exceptional young lady.”Tennis player“is always determined to learn something new and gives 110 percent on the court,” said his coach, Doug Fairchild. “His perseverance makes him a better player.”Track and field standoutperformances this month include a second-place finish in the 400m and serving as the anchor for the 4x400 relay, securing third place at the Beaumont Invitational. He also anchored the 4x400 relay at the Martin Luther King Invitational. When challenged to step up to new events, he has risen to the occasion with outstanding success.Freshmanof the girls track and field team earned a first-place medal in the long jump at the Martin Luther King Invitational with a season-best jump of 15-4, placing her ninth all-time in school history.Volleyball playerled the team in passing and securing a league victory with the game-winning kill as a libero. “He is the heart of the team, consistently bringing a positive attitude and demonstrating compassion for his teammates both on and off the court,” said his coach.The entire girls 200-medley relay swim team ofandwere also honored as Athletes of the Month.“They've demonstrated resilience, consistency, and going above and beyond in their efforts and teamwork -- which has been putting them closer and closer to an automatic CIF cut,” said their coach. “It's a privilege to work with and coach these young ladies. Their grit, integrity, and upstanding sportsmanship is displayed inside and outside the pool. It’s been inspiring to watch them lift each other up and grow.”