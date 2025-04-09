Menifee 24/7 honors Santa Rosa Academy Athletes of Month

SRA administrators helped students celebrate their Athlete of the Month awards. By Doug Spoon, Editor Menifee 24/7 is pleased to honor Athl...

SRA administrators helped students celebrate their Athlete of the Month awards.

By Doug Spoon, Editor



Menifee 24/7 is pleased to honor Athletes of the Month for March at Santa Rosa Academy. Honorees were selected by the coaches of their respective sports and were recognized with a presentation of certificates and photo opportunity on campus.



Track and field standout Wynter Pepper has been the team’s most decorated athlete this past month in all of the invitationals she has competed in. She earned eight first-place gold medals in her distance events of the 800m, 1600m, and 3200m. She also finished in first place at the first league meet in those events as well. Wynter not only has medaled in all of those distance events this past month, she has also set personal records in all three of them.



“As one of our team captains, Wynter is a shining example of what you can accomplish with perseverance, determination, and hard work,” said her coach, John Paul Hernandez.



Softball player Jasmine Casterjon is “always positive and coachable, has made major improvements to her game, and is seeing more playing time,” said her coach, Rachelle Aguirre. The Rangers are 9-5 overall and 5-0 in league play.



In an incredible performance, freshman golfer Thomas Little shot 5-under-par in a match against one of the toughest opponents the team has faced all season, St. Jeanne.



“On a course known for its challenging layout and deep fairways, he rose to the occasion with precision, composure, and confidence,” said his coach. “This performance not only helped lead the team but set a new personal best under pressure. A true example of what happens when preparation meets opportunity.”



Swimmer Meghan Fuori serves as the team captain and is an indispensable member of the leadership group.



“She exemplifies the values and spirit of what it means to be a Ranger,” said her coach. “Meghan consistently supports her teammates, both during practices and at competitions, fostering a positive and encouraging environment. Her uplifting attitude, constant smile, and thoughtful words contribute greatly to team morale. Meghan is also known for her reliability, trustworthiness, and strong sense of responsibility.”



STUNT competitor Leah O’Brien “has gone above and beyond this month as one of our team captains by constantly encouraging the rest of her teammates and motivating them during practice and before games,” said her coach, Rebecca Yarbrough. “She takes extra time out of her schedule to work on her skills to perfect and learn new skills before our games. She is always a positive spirit to the team and always there to support and lead her team.”



Baseball player Dominic Zagone is hitting over .450 with 7 sacrifices and 14 stolen bases this season. The Rangers are 6-0 in South Valley League play.



Dominic Thomas has been a standout player for the boys volleyball team, which is 6-3 and in second place in the South Valley League.

