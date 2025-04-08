April 8 sports roundup: Paloma baseball, softball teams win

Justin Allen allowed just 1 run in Paloma Valley's victory. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) The Paloma Valley baseball team score...

Justin Allen allowed just 1 run in Paloma Valley's victory. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

The Paloma Valley baseball team scored 5 runs in the third inning and 3 in the fifth and got solid pitching in an 8-1 victory over visiting Riverside Poly on Tuesday.



Jacob Melendez went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs for the Wildcats, who improved their overall record to 11-7 (4-2 in the Ivy League). Zach Weber, Zach Morris, Brandon Alley, and Clinton Glass also drove in runs.



Justin Allen was the winning pitcher, allowing just 1 run on 6 hits.



“Justin threw great,” said coach Jason Berni. “He is back to 100 percent and giving us a chance to win every time he starts for us. Collectively, we had one of our better offensive games once we got going.”



In other local baseball action:



Logan Pasad and Taylor Copeland combined on a shutout as Liberty High defeated Valley View, 11-0. Paad allowed just 1 hit and Copeland scattered 5 hits. The Bison took a 2-0 lead in the second inning and never looked back. They added 3 runs each in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.



Riley Vogt went 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Brandon Ansell went 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Alexander Arteaga was 2 for 5 with 2 runs scored. Liberty is 6-7 overall and 4-3 in the Ivy League.



Heritage remained unbeaten in the Sunbelt League at 6-0 and improved its overall record to 14-5 with a 3-0 win over Citrus Hill. The Patriots scored all three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.



Freshman pitcher Eli Martinez got the win, allowing just 4 hits in 5.2 innings with 7 strikeouts. On offense, Jonathan Lara 2 for 2 with an RBI and Joe Estrada was 2 for 2 with a run scored. Wade Johnson scored a run and drove in another, while Martinez scored a run.





Lynda Guerra had a big day at the plate for the Paloma softball team. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

In softball action, Paloma Valley scored 6 runs in the bottom of the sixth, allowed 2 runs in the top of the seventh, and hung on for a 9-7 victory over Hemet. Sophomore Kayla McGee went 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs. Lynda Guerra went 3 for 3 with a double. Sophomore pitcher Kaydence Koepsell threw a complete game for the win.



The Wildcats are 10-7 overall and won their first Ivy League game in four outings.



Elsewhere in softball action:



Heritage evened its Sunbelt League record at 1-1 with a 16-3 victory over Vista del Lago. The game was called after 4 ½ innings.



Senior Natalia York went 4 for 4 with 2 home runs, 5 RBIs and 4 runs scored. Aryah Phiakeo went 2 for 2 with 2 doubles and 2 RBIs. Morgan Martens was 3 for 3 with 3 runs scored. Gabriella Mendez was 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored.



Aubrey Moran and Allie Garcia combined for the victory on the mound.



Liberty gave up 4 runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but held on for a 5-4 win at Riverside Poly. Attiana Thompson led the Liberty offense, going 3 for 3 with a double and a run scored. Mariah Solorio went 2 for 3 and Jennessy Lopez went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Yasmine Lopez hit a home run.



Janessa Guigliano pitched a complete game, allowing 4 runs on 7 hits with 5 strikeouts. The Bison are 12-7 overall and 2-0 in Ivy League play.



In boys volleyball action:



Liberty defeated Moreno Valley, winning 3 of 4 sets to improve its record to 22-9 – 6-0 in the Sunbelt League. Damian Cabrera led the Bison with 22 receptions, 15 digs, 3 set attempts, 2 assists, and 11 serves.



“Damian was our match MVP,” said coach Miguel Barajas. “He kept us cool, calm and collected. The backbone of the defense set the tone in every set.”



Corey Lozano finished with 14 kills, 2 blocks, and 11 serves. Andres Garcia had 8 kills, 6 blocks, 11 digs, 26 receptions, 22 serves, and 1 service ace.



Paloma Valley improved its Sunbelt League record to 5-1 with a 3-1 win over Valley View, The Wildcats are 17-10 overall.



Erick Fernando and Marcel Hayes had 10 kills each. Jack Keith had 5 blocks and Hayes had 4. Jhomar Yanga and 14 digs while Isaac Mendoza and Carlos Renteria had 10 each.



In boys lacrosse, Liberty celebrated Senior Night with a 12-1 win over Heritage. The Bison are now 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the Ivy League.



Caleb Huecker and Josef Bae led the scoring attack with 4 goals each. Bae won all 9 of his faceoffs. Brian Woisin had 4 assists, Ethan Lanciel 2 goals, Connor Tronti a goal and an assist, Noah Ayala a goal and an assist, and Adil Adil 1 assist.



In order to be included in the daily sports roundup, teams should make sure to post game statistics on maxpreps.com, Instagram, or email them to info@menifee247.com as soon as possible after conclusion of the game.

Jacob Melendez catches a pickoff throw at first base on Tuesday. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

Zach Weber drives in a run during the Wildcats' victory. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



Paloma Valley shortstop Brayden Bessette makes a play Tuesday. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



Brooklyn Solaita prepares to field a ground ball at first base. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



Kaydence Koepsell delivers a pitch during the softball team's victory. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



Brooklyn Berni makes an out at second and throws to first for a double play. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)