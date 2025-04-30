Paloma boys volleyball team wins playoff opener

The Paloma Valley boys volleyball team scored a 3-2 victory over Temescal Canyon Wednesday night in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 5...

The Paloma Valley boys volleyball team scored a 3-2 victory over Temescal Canyon Wednesday night in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 5 playoffs.The Wildcats won by scores of 27-29, 25-23, 19-25, 26-24 and 15-10, improving their overall record to 22-10. They will play at home against Newbury Park in the second round Friday at 6 p.m.Marcel Hayes led Paloma Valley in kills with 18, followed by Jhomar Yanga with 13 and Josh Torres with 11. Hayes also led the team with 7 blocks.