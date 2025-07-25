Doug, Ramses, Damon are all available for adoption

Here are three of the dogs available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus: Meet Doug, a handsome boy who truly embodies the term ...

Meet Doug, a handsome boy who truly embodies the term "gentle giant." He is calm, friendly, and does well on a leash. Doug knows how to sit on command and displays good behavior overall. Working with him during the photo shoot was a true delight, and I am confident he would be a fantastic addition to any family. Doug is a 1-year-old male Mastiff mix. Doug is waiting to meet you.

#A1863949



Ramses is a real charmer. Not only is he handsome, but he is also a true gentleman who responds well to commands and loves receiving treats. He dresses to impress and eagerly awaits your visit. Ramses deserves a loving home. He is a 2-year-old male German Shepherd mix with white fur.

A1867723



Damon is a 4-year-old Siberian Husky mix. He is a neutered male, tan and white in color. He is a nice, friendly, and intelligent boy who enjoys receiving and giving attention. He can't wait to meet his new family. #A1867548



(Photos by Donna Chavez, a volunteer photographer at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus)



These pets and many more are available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus, located at 581 So., Grand Ave, San Jacinto. Can’t make it to the shelter today? You can view available pets for adoption at http://24petconnect.com