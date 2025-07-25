Celebration of Life for former Mayor John Denver to be Aug. 9

A Celebration of Life for former Menifee Mayor and City Council member John Denver will be held Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Canyon Lake Communit...

A Celebration of Life for former Menifee Mayor and City Council member John Denver will be held Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Canyon Lake Community Church, 30515 Railroad Canyon Road in Canyon Lake.Denver died at age 78 on July 18. Those wishing additional information can click on the link below for the obituary prepared by Evans-Brown Mortuary, including ways you can make a donation in Denver’s name.