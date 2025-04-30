Heritage's season ends in second round of lacrosse playoffs

Contributed content: Heritage’s girls lacrosse team lost an 11-5 decision to second-ranked Glendale Wednesday in the second round of the C...

Heritage’s girls lacrosse team lost an 11-5 decision to second-ranked Glendale Wednesday in the second round of the CIF-SS Division 3 playoffs.Glendale jumped out to an early lead. Heritage fought back to make it a respectable score. Emma Baker was the first Patriot to get into the scoring column. From there, Heritage was led by Arabella Mattison’s 2 goals. Danica Doskocil and Madison Sartori each had a goal and 2 assists.Riley Remenar made 7 saves to help keep the game close. Heritage closed the gap to 9-5 halfway through the fourth quarter, but Glendale scored 2 late goals to ice the game.This brings a close to senior Danica Doskocil’s Heritage lacrosse career. She finishes her career as the leader in nearly every statistical category for Heritage. Heritage will look to build off of strong seasons by Madison Sartori, Arabella Mattison, and Emma Baker to make another run next season.