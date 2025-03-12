Senator Seyarto names Gloria Sanchez Woman of the Year

Press release from the office of Senator Kelly Seyarto: SACRAMENTO -- Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) is proud to honor Gloria Sanchez ...

SACRAMENTO -- Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) is proud to honor Gloria Sanchez of Menifee as the 2025 Woman of the Year for the 32nd Senate District.Every March, in celebration of Women’s History Month, the California Legislative Women’s Caucus invites State Senators and Assemblymembers to select an outstanding woman from their district to recognize for her significant contributions to her community.“Gloria Sanchez is a shining example of the difference one person can make when they get involved in their community,” said Senator Seyarto. “Her dedication and selfless spirit have improved the lives of so many around her. Gloria’s tireless advocacy for senior citizens and family caregiving does not go unnoticed, and her impact will continue to be felt throughout our 32nd District.”Sanchez has been involved in community volunteering for decades, where her passion for senior citizen advocacy has truly shown. She currently serves as the Chair of the City of Menifee Senior Advisory Committee, ensuring seniors’ voices are heard and their needs are met. She was appointed to serve on the National Family Caregiver Advisory Council by the Secretary of Health and Human Services, making recommendations for innovative family caregiving strategies. She is a member of several groups and organizations such as the Menifee Interfaith and Community Service Council, the Inland Caregiver Resource Center, and the Inland Empire Coalition on Aging, as well as an organizer of events, forums, and health fairs for community members.“I am humbled, honored, and proud to have received this recognition from Senator Kelly Seyarto as the 32nd District 2025 Woman of the Year,” said Sanchez.On Monday, March 10, Sanchez was invited to Sacramento to participate in the Women of the Year formal Senate Floor recognition ceremony, where she was presented with an award from the Legislative Women’s Caucus and a framed resolution from Senator Seyarto.