Sally Buselt School schedules TK-Kindergarten Kick-Off

Menifee Union School District is moving to full-day kindergarten classes for the next school year. Local schools are already preparing for l...

Posted by Doug Spoon
,
Menifee Union School District is moving to full-day kindergarten classes for the next school year. Local schools are already preparing for large enrollment numbers.

Sally Buselt Elementary School is having a special Kick-Off Event for incoming TK and kindergarten students on March 26. In addition, if you haven't already enrolled your student, you may do so now at the following link:

https://menifeeusd.aeries.net/enrollment/


 

