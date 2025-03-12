Sally Buselt School schedules TK-Kindergarten Kick-Off

Menifee Union School District is moving to full-day kindergarten classes for the next school year. Local schools are already preparing for l...

Sally Buselt Elementary School is having a special Kick-Off Event for incoming TK and kindergarten students on March 26. In addition, if you haven't already enrolled your student, you may do so now at the following link:



https://menifeeusd.aeries.net/enrollment/