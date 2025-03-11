No charges were filed, but MacPherson remains on leave

By Doug Spoon, Editor Although no charges were filed against a Heritage High School teacher accused of physical assault of a student last ...

Although no charges were filed against a Heritage High School teacher accused of physical assault of a student last November, she remains on paid administrative leave “while the internal investigation into the matter is ongoing,” said a school district official this week.Candace Reines, Deputy Superintendent of the Perris Union High School District, did not give an estimate on the length of the investigation regarding Stacey MacPherson. She was arrested on Nov. 12 after “an altercation” occurred between she and a student, according to a Menifee Police Department report.A court date was scheduled for Feb. 10 but was not held because of “a lack of sufficient evidence,” according to John Hall of the District Attorney’s Office. Reines did not provide any details about the course of the investigation.MacPherson, 54, is a chemistry and algebra teacher at Heritage and was also serving as advisor for the school’s Robotics Club. Honored as the Menifee 24/7 Teacher of the Month in February 2013, she is popular among students and parents – many of whom came to her defense through social media posts when the arrest was announced.