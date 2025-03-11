Menifee 24/7 honors Liberty High Athletes of the Month

By Doug Spoon, Editor Menifee 24/7 is pleased to honor Athletes of the Month for February at Liberty High School. Honorees were selected b...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/03/menifee-247-honors-liberty-high-athletes-of-month.html

Menifee 24/7 is pleased to honor Athletes of the Month for February at Liberty High School. Honorees were selected by the coaches of their respective sports and were recognized with a presentation of certificates and photo opportunity on campus.Thoughis only a freshman, she has grown to be a vital member of the girls soccer team. She is the only player this year to play all 10 field positions during matches, switching between positions whenever asked and always playing at a high level to do what is best for her team. “Brooklynn is a player every coach loves to have, where she will sacrifice for her team whether that is marking the other team's best player or running up and down the line, turning defense into offense,” said coach Anthony Bennett. “Her willingness to win and desire to constantly improve has shown to be her greatest strength and made our team better, Brooklynn has taken to heart what it means to play Liberty Bison Soccer and I am honored to be her coach and excited to see her continue to grow.”was selected to represent the girls water polo team. “Her bright presence and constant positivity make her a true leader in and out of the pool, always lifting the team’s spirit with her infectious energy and unwavering enthusiasm,” said coach Hailey Badham. “Whether she’s pushing through tough drills, encouraging her teammates, or cracking jokes to keep everyone smiling, Kyra brings a special light to the team. Her dedication and hard work never go unnoticed, as she consistently puts in the effort to improve while inspiring those around her to do the same. This recognition is well deserved, and we can’t wait to see Kyra continue to shine.”is a dedicated four-year swimmer and team captain,” said coach Felicia Asbury. “He leads by example with his tremendous work ethic and commitment to excellence. Right from the start of the season, he has already achieved personal best times, setting the tone for what promises to be an outstanding year. Youssef is also a key contributor to our program’s success, holding our school’s team record for both the 200 Free Relay and 400 Free Relay. Last year, he was the Mountain Pass League Champion in the 500 Free. Beyond his athletic achievements, Youssef is a role model for his character, integrity, thoughtfulness, and kindness towards his teammates and peers. His leadership and dedication continue to inspire those around him, making him an invaluable member of our team.”is a four-year swimmer and team captain. “She has been the driving force behind our program’s success,” Asbury said. “Her enthusiasm and dedication to excellence are unmatched, and she continually pushes herself and her teammates to reach new heights. Audrey has already posted personal best times in our first meet and shows no signs of slowing down. She is a key member of our school’s team record in the 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay, and 400 Free Relay. Last season, she proved her dominance by becoming the Mountain Pass League Champion in both the 100 Free and 100 Back. Beyond her accomplishments in the pool, Audrey is the heart and spirit of our team. She leads by example with her strong work ethic and unwavering support for her teammates, always lifting them up and inspiring them to do their best. Her passion, leadership, and kindness make her an important part of our program.”has been a four-year starter for the boys golf team and has excelled both in the classroom and out on the course. Academically, he has gotten only A's and B's while taking advanced classes and is an excellent student. On the course, Sohum has made first-team all-league for the last two seasons. He also was a main contributor in winning the Mountain Pass League team championships in 2023 and 2024. “Sohum is determined to improve himself as a player and hopes to play college golf one day,” said his coach.Baseball playerhas gotten off to a great start this year on the mound for the Bison. Despite missing his entire junior year due to injury, Riley took the hill against Aliso Niguel on Feb. 22 and threw a complete game, allowing only 1 run and 4 hits over 7 innings to earn Liberty's first win of the season. Then on Feb. 28, Riley threw another complete game, this time against Pacifica Garden Grove, allowing 0 runs and striking out 5 against the Mariners. This earned Riley and the Bison their second win on the season.has been a key member of the girls track and field program, and her recent achievement of breaking the school record in the 1600 meters is a testament to her hard work and determination. “She leads by example, always showing up ready to put in the work,” said coach Josh Cagwin. “Her leadership, positive attitude, and commitment to improvement make her a standout in every way.”dedication, and competitive spirit have made him a standout in boys track. “His work ethic has pushed him to new heights, and his impact goes far beyond his personal success,” Cagwin said. “JJ leads by example, inspiring his teammates with his determination and positive attitude. Breaking the 1600 school record is just the latest testament to his commitment and drive.”Boys tennis standoutis the kind of athlete every coach dreams of – hard-working, talented, and a great person all-around, said coach Tyler Baca. “On the tennis court, he’s a tough competitor, always playing with skill, precision, and determination. But what really sets him apart is how well-rounded he is. In school, he stays on top of his academics, showing discipline and focus, and socially, he’s a natural leader who gets along with everyone. I’m glad he decided to give tennis a shot because now I can always count on him to outplay and outhustle his opponents! Renzo has won 14 out of 15 sets this season and is hitting all cylinders his senior year. Seeing how he has grown as a tennis player is something you look forward to as a coach and I am really grateful to have him on this team.”has been a member of the Liberty girls lacrosse program since it started in 2023. “Being one of the few seniors on the team and this being her last season, Lexi has quickly become one of the true leaders and demonstrates her professionalism every day,” said coach Brad Loven. “She is the perfect teammate, always looking out for her fellow players and communicating to them when something is needed. Her work ethic on and off the field truly sets her apart from other players. She is a true student-athlete. Her ability to balance school, sports and family reflect on how dedicated and successful she is to each one. She looks to lead the Liberty High School Girls Varsity Lacrosse team through a challenging schedule in the CIF Southern Section Ivy League.”