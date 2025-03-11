Menifee 24/7 honors Heritage High Athletes of the Month

By Doug Spoon, Editor Menifee 24/7 is pleased to honor Athletes of the Month for February at Heritage High School. Honorees were selected ...

Menifee 24/7 is pleased to honor Athletes of the Month for February at Heritage High School. Honorees were selected by the coaches of their respective sports and were recognized with a presentation of certificates and photo opportunity on campus.has been a key contributor to the Heritage baseball team, leading in batting average, runs scored, hits, and stolen bases throughout the first month of the season. His outstanding performance helped propel the team to a strong 5-1 record in February. The Patriots are now 9-2 on the season.a first-year Heritage golfer, “has shown great patience, a positive attitude, and a strong willingness to take on challenges.,” said his coach. “Shooting just three over par, he is proving to be a promising player with a steep learning curve and great potential.”is a starting long stick defender and captain for the boys lacrosse team. “He has been an integral part of the team to date,” said coach Shawn Hill. “His dedication and hard work have helped elevate his teammates and encourage them to work as a unified group. He is a true Patriot!”Girls soccer player“has been a defensive powerhouse for the Heritage Patriots, allowing just one goal across four CIF playoff games,” coach Michael Mattison. “She has done an outstanding job leading the defense, consistently making courageous stops. Her presence on the field instills confidence in the entire team, proving they can compete and win against any opponent.” Behind Quiroz’s leadership, Heritage was the runner-up in the CIF-SS Division 5 playoffs and went two round in the Southern California Regionals.batted over .400 for the softball team in February, hitting a home run in the Stu Penter Corona Tournament. “Natalia is also one of our best outfielders, playing center field,” said coach William Matthews.is a flyer, tumbler and all-around dedicated and committed athlete for both the cheer and stunt teams. “She is a bright light to everyone's day,” said her coach. “She has an upbeat positive attitude and always lends a hand to help out all of her teammates. She has never missed a game or practice and continues to always want to do more to make her team look good and do well.”of the boys tennis team “is always ready to play, always chasing down the ball, and always giving 100 percent on the court,” said coach Doug Fairchild. “His hard work and effort makes him a tough competitor and a great teammate.”After spending nearly three months recovering from a broken ankle this fall,made an incredible comeback through dedicated rehabilitation for the boys track and field season. In a recent meet, he achieved a personal record win in the 800 meters and secured second place in the 1600. “We are excited to see what he accomplishes next,” said coach Rich McClure.As the starting outside hitter and team captain for the boys volleyball team,brings a powerful presence with his strong hits, serves, quick reflexes, and solid defense. “He is a crucial asset to his team.,” said coach Alicia Dilley. “This season, he embraced a new position and has truly made it his own. We are excited to see what more he will achieve!”was one of the top players on the girls water polo team, which posted a 17-9 record and advanced to the CIF-SS quarterfinals. “Christina embodied relentless drive, unshakable determination, and pure grit as she closed out her sophomore water polo season, playing a pivotal role in her team’s journey to the CIF quarterfinals,” said coach Lucky Stephenson. “In a high-stakes second-round match against Norte Vista, the game pushed into double overtime, testing both physical endurance and mental toughness.“With her team trailing by four and just three minutes left on the clock, Christina refused to back down. She ignited a fire within her teammates, pushing them to battle until the very last second. Their resilience paid off, tying the game by the end of regulation. But Christina wasn’t finished. In overtime, she exploded off the sprint, seizing control of the offense and delivering the game-winning goal with unwavering confidence. She never looked back, securing both the victory and the title of Player of the Game.”