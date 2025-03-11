Menifee 24/7 honors Santa Rosa Academy Athletes of Month

By Doug Spoon, Editor Menifee 24/7 is pleased to honor Athletes of the Month for February at Santa Rosa Academy. Honorees were selected by...

Menifee 24/7 is pleased to honor Athletes of the Month for February at Santa Rosa Academy. Honorees were selected by the coaches of their respective sports and were recognized with a presentation of certificates and photo opportunity on campus.February was a breakout month forof the boys basketball team. He solidified his spot in the starting lineup and made a significant impact on both ends of the floor. The sophomore guard showcased his all-around game, averaging 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals per game in the month of February, proving to be a key contributor in SRA’s success down the stretch. “With his versatility, defensive tenacity, and ability to step up in big moments, Mycah has become a cornerstone for the Rangers’ backcourt,” coach Tom Crunk said. “His work ethic and growth throughout the season have set the stage for an exciting future.”was a standout performer for the girls basketball team this season. The senior guard was a key part of the offense.was selected to represent the girls soccer team, which finished 17-7-2 and went to the CIF playoffs. “She played unbelievably well in our first round of CIF, scoring 2 beautiful goals,” said coach Morgan Wood.The Rangers wrestling program also was well represented in February, with standouts includingof the boys team andof the girls team. Sims placed second in league finals and Medina was a league champion.of the boys soccer team “has been instrumental in assisting us in getting to CIF and going as far as we did [quarterfinals],” said coach Richard Taylor. “His leadership has been tremendous both on and off the field as he continues to excel and grow as a soccer player. His unselfishness and willingness to play where the need may be shows his true character as he puts team first! Sawyer has been a joy to coach and teach and I look forward to seeing him continue to grow as he leads us into next season.”