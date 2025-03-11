Menifee 24/7 honors Paloma Valley Athletes of the Month

By Doug Spoon, Editor Menifee 24/7 is pleased to honor Athletes of the Month for February at Paloma Valley High School. Honorees were sele...

Menifee 24/7 is pleased to honor Athletes of the Month for February at Paloma Valley High School. Honorees were selected by the coaches of their respective sports and were recognized with a presentation of certificates and photo opportunity on campus.was the top goal scorer on the girls soccer team and scored the game-winning goal to beat JW North. She also had a hat trick vs. Orange Vista.accumulated 9 goals and 8 assists after his start of play with the boys soccer team in mid-December. His 2 goals against Citrus Hill in a recent game gave the team a win in such a strong league. His second goal came with only 2 minutes left in the game. “His leadership both on and off the field have been nothing short of great,” said coach Carlos Duran. “Most importantly, he continues to lead his teammates by example. He holds over a 3.0 GPA right now; this is what we are most proud of.”was selected to represent the boys basketball team, which finished the season with a 13-14 record and went to the second round of the CIF playoffs. “As a first-year varsity player, he helped lead us to the playoffs as a program for the first time in six years ,” said coach Derrick O’Neill.was selected from the girls water polo team, which finished 14-13 and made the CIF playoffs. “Kaylee really asserted herself the past several games,” coach Joe Ellett said. “She led the team with 9 goals [in a recent] week. She continued to trend against Hemet.”Boys wrestlerplaced 8th at the prestigious Battle for the Belt out of over 64 wrestlers, many of them state ranked.Girls wrestlertook second place at the Ivy League Finals after placing fourth at the prestigious Ayala Tournament.of the competition cheer team was selected for her unwavering work ethic, incredible talent, and exemplary teamwork, said coach Dena Nunally. “Mya has consistently shown dedication to her craft, balancing a rigorous training schedule with a positive and supportive attitude toward her teammates. Recently, she signed with Hope University and will be joining their cheer program, with hopes of competing at next year's college nationals. As a strong base and skilled tumbler, Mya's athleticism and versatility shine both in practice and at competitions. She is not only a standout individual but also an asset to her team, always lifting others up and pushing them to be their best. Mya's commitment to excellence makes her a deserving candidate for this honor.”