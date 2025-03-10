Jarell Barnaya of Paloma Valley High School set a school record in winning the boys high jump Saturday at the Freedom Invitational track mee...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/03/barnaya-sets-paloma-high-jump-record-in-invitational.html

Jarell Barnaya of Paloma Valley High School set a school record in winning the boys high jump Saturday at the Freedom Invitational track meet at Heritage High.Barnaya won the competition with a leap of 6-4. Paloma Valley had two other athletes place in the top six in the event. Camron Boozer and Matthew Monsanto tied for fifth at 5-8.Asia Tindall of the Wildcats placed high in two events – the girls 100 (12.97, fifth) and 200 (26,18, second). Gina Misiaita placed fourth in the shot put (32-8) and fifth in the discus (92-8). Arthur Clemons took fourth in the boys triple jump at 40-6 and Sofia Bedolla placed fifth in the girls 800 at 2:42.Paloma Valley placed fourth in the girls 4x100 relay (52.71) and third in the boys 4x400 (3:39.9).Heritage athletes also did well at the meet. Jayla Ware placed third in the girls long jump at 14-7 ¼ and third in the triple jump at 31-9 ¾. Azalia Watkins placed fourth in the long jump at 14-6 ½ and fifth in the triple jump at 30-10 ½. The Patriots took second place in the girls 4x200 relay at 1:54.05.