Menifee man with 15 prior criminal cases is arrested again

Three Menifee residents were among 23 individuals arrested during a Sheriff's Department theft suppression operation...

Three Menifee residents were among 23 individuals arrested during a Sheriff’s Department theft suppression operation March 5-7, authorities said. One of those local men has been the subject of 15 criminal court cases dating back to 2008.Members of the Lake Elsinore Robbery and Burglary Suppression Team worked in cooperation with business owners and asset protection employees to combat crimes in that city last week, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. More than $4,000 of merchandise was stolen and recovered. All suspects were booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center on various charges.Six of the people arrested are subject to Prop. 36 felony charges because of prior theft and/or drug-related offenses. One of those is Menifee resident Donald William Loudermilk, who has a lengthy record of criminal court cases over the last 17 years.Loudermilk, 47, is being held without bail at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta. He faces eight misdemeanor charges including shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance, and failing to appear in previous cases. In addition, he faces a felony charge for prior theft offenses. He has a March 12 court date in Murrieta.According to court records, Loudermilk has five previous felony convictions among his 15 court cases over the years. He has been sentenced to jail or prison terms ranging from 28 days to 730 days. His previous charges include operating a chop shop, evading arrest, robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, parole violations, petty theft and shoplifting.Two other Menifee men were among those arrested last week. James Illies, 32, was arrested for a no-bail parole warrant. Macario Lopez, 49, was arrested for a fugitive warrant out of Arizona.