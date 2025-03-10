Sun City Restaurant to re-open after closure by Health Dept.

Sun City Family Restaurant is scheduled to re-open for business on Tuesday. (Staff photo) By Doug Spoon, Editor Sun City Family Restaurant...

By Doug Spoon, Editor



Sun City Family Restaurant is scheduled to re-open Tuesday after being closed for six days by the Riverside County Department of Environmental Health for rodent infestation and other violations.



The restaurant, a longtime fixture located at 26824 Cherry Hills Blvd. in the Cherry Hills Plaza, was ordered closed on March 5. A Health Department document stated that an inspection found “significant evidence of rodent infestation all throughout the facility”, including in the food prep area, inside the fryer cabinet, and on the floor in several locations. The restaurant's grade was downgraded to a "B", which means that it is closed and "does not meet minimum health standards."





The report continued: “Facility to provide additional pest service for the month of March. Due to this reason, the facility is closed. Facility is to properly clean and sanitize all affected areas listed above and any areas pest control finds in need of cleaning and sanitation. Facility to remain closed until verification is conducted by this Department. All facilities shall remain free of any pests and vermin at all times.” Additional violations included food exposed to contamination, dishes stored as clean “full of grease and debris”, and toxic cleaning substances improperly stored.Health documents show that an inspector was back on site the next day, March 6, and filed the following report:“A re-inspection at the request for the operator to re-open the facility due to closure of facility during 3/5/25 routine inspection due to rodent infestation. Evidence of rodent activity was still observed (i.e., droppings around the cookline, dry storage area, front built-in cabinet, etc.). Facility provided pest control receipts and pest control stated that one rodent was caught the previous day."Facility to continue receiving pest control service until there is no evidence or activity noted. Facility to remain closed until the verification of this violation has been determined by this department.”On a return visit on March 7, the inspector reported that evidence of rodent activity was still observed, and that pest control was due to return later that day. The facility remained closed.On Monday, after a return visit by the Health Department, the restaurant was cleared to re-open and a handwritten sign on the front door said “Open Tomorrow (Tuesday).”