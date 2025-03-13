Club youth sports teams celebrate championships
The Boys & Girls Club of Inland Valley (Menifee) recently celebrated league champions in four youth winter season leagues. Congratulations to the youngsters. Here are their team photos:Kindergarten-second grade soccer champions.
Middle school soccer champions.
Third grade soccer champions.
Middle school flag football champions.