The Boys & Girls Club of Inland Valley (Menifee) recently celebrated league champions in four youth winter season leagues. Congratulatio...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/03/club-youth-sports-teams-celebrate-championships.html

The Boys & Girls Club of Inland Valley (Menifee) recently celebrated league champions in four youth winter season leagues. Congratulations to the youngsters. Here are their team photos:

Kindergarten-second grade soccer champions.



Middle school soccer champions.



Third grade soccer champions.



Middle school flag football champions.