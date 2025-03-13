Club youth sports teams celebrate championships

Posted by Doug Spoon
The Boys & Girls Club of Inland Valley (Menifee) recently celebrated league champions in four youth winter season leagues. Congratulations to the youngsters. Here are their team photos: 

Kindergarten-second grade soccer champions.


 Middle school soccer champions.

 


Third grade soccer champions.


 Middle school flag football champions.

 

