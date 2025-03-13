A design graphic shows the plan for the Bradley Road bridge over Salt Creek. By Doug Spoon, Editor Menifee City Council members last week ...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/03/funding-complete-work-to-begin-in-june-on-bradley-bridge.html

A design graphic shows the plan for the Bradley Road bridge over Salt Creek.

By Doug Spoon, Editor



Menifee City Council members last week voted to formally accept financing sources that will complete the funding for the Bradley Road bridge over Salt Creek – a project that was first approved almost 10 years ago.



For decades, motorists have dealt with closures of Bradley Road at Salt Creek during rainstorms. When such flooding takes place, the road closure shuts down one of the few north-south traffic routes between downtown Menifee and the Sun City community. Design was first approved for an elevated roadway across the creek bed in 2016, but securing funding and satisfying county water authorities has taken years to accomplish.



Finally, funding is complete from three sources and construction of the bridge is estimated to begin in June, according to a staff report.



According to the staff report approved by council, the bridge “would replace the existing low-flow crossing located on Bradley Road at Salt Creek with a 335-foot-long by 64-foot-wide all-weather bridge to accommodate the conveyance of 100-year flood flows. The project also includes access ramps on either side of the bridge abutments, major drainage improvements, relocation of the existing Salt Creek Trail crossing, bridge lighting, and striping. The project area includes the segment of Bradley Road from south of Rio Vista Drive, and continues to north of Potomac Drive.”



The total estimated cost of the project is $17,639,609. Funding accepted at last week’s council meeting includes $5 million in federal funds and $4.2 million in matching state funds, plus $8,439,609 local funds that are a combination of funds including Quality of Life Measure, Measure A, Development Impact Fees, and the General Fund.



The City will begin accepting bids for the construction project on March 18. The project is expected to take approximately 14 months to complete.

With the current roadway just above the creek bed, only two drainage pipes allow water to flow under the road.



Driving is dangerous during flooding and sometimes Bradley Road is closed. (File photo)



