MUSD considers possible site for new elementary school

Red marker indicates the possible site of the next Menifee elementary school. (Source: Google Maps)

By Doug Spoon, Editor



Faced with an increasing student population, Menifee Union School District officials are exploring the possibility of a land purchase in northwest Menifee for a new elementary school.



Marc Bommarito, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services, reported at the March 11 MUSD board meeting that a location has been identified at the west end of McCall Boulevard, where it intersects with Valley Boulevard. Building a new school on that 20-acre site would alleviate some of the overcrowding at Ridgemoor Elementary School nearby, he said.



Temporary options to address overcrowding would be to bring in more portable classrooms or to shift school boundaries, Bommarito said. A new elementary school is the only long-term solution proposed. Enrollment in MUSD for the current school year is 12,232 and continues to increase.



Funding for the new school would come from Community Facilities District taxes. Cost to purchase the land is estimated at $3.3 million and cost of building a new school would be an estimated $70 million.

