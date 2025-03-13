The City of Menifee has scheduled a public workshop for March 27 from 5-6:30 p.m. to receive input on options for creating Menifee’s “unique...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/03/city-of-menifee-sets-workshop-on-unique-identity-tourism.html

The City of Menifee has scheduled a public workshop for March 27 from 5-6:30 p.m. to receive input on options for creating Menifee’s “unique identity” and promoting tourism.



The phrase "unique identity" was part of the campaign platform of Mayor Ricky Estrada, who has often spoken about creating unique public spaces in the city that say “Menifee”. He points to the Old Town neighborhoods in Temecula and Murrieta and the wineries in Temecula as examples of sites that are easily identified with their cities and promote local tourism.



The “Placemaking & Tourism Master Plan Community Workshop” will take place at City Hall, located at 29844 Haun Road. Placemaking is defined by the Project for Public Spaces as “a way of shaping the public realm to maximize shared value and foster social, cultural, and ecological well-being.”



Residents can RSVP for the event by emailing econdev@cityofmenifee.us and get more information plus take a survey at the website below:



www.menifeebusiness.com/placemaking