Vedhika Paida wins Menifee School District Spelling Bee

Posted by Doug Spoon
Vedhika Paida poses with MUSD Board President Kyle Root and Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Root.

Harvest Hill STEAM Academy student Vedhika Paida was honored by the Menifee Union School District Board of Trustees Tuesday for winning the District Spelling Bee on Feb. 13.

Vedhika will advance to the Riverside County Spelling Bee March 26. The top speller in the county Spelling Bee advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Zackery Nguyen, also a student at Harvest Hill STEAM Academy, placed second.

