http://www.menifee247.com/2025/03/heritage-hires-adrian-contreras-as-boys-basketball-coach.html

Heritage High School announced this week that Adrian Contreras has been hired as the new boys basketball coach.Contreras played basketball at Orange Vista High School, where he became the school’s all-time scoring leader. In 2019, he began coaching at his alma mater. That same year, he founded a travel ball program called NG Elite.“We are a very competitive team and have been fortunate to send many players to college,” Contreras said about NG Elite. “My most notable players would be Jermaine Washington ,who currently is playing at San Jose State, and Jacob McFarland, who is playing at Houston."Contreras spent one year as an assistant coach at Heritage in 2021. From 2022-2023, he was an assistant coach at Murrieta Mesa High.“Adrian brings a wealth of basketball experience and has been actively involved in our community, helping to develop players' skills and grow the game,” said Heritage athletic director Brandon Jones. “We’re excited to have him on board, and I’m sure he’ll be a great addition to our program."