Heritage High Robotics Club qualifies for Premier Event







Team 7832 Gear Gurus impressed the judges at the March 8 event and performed well with its “Jackbot” robot, which is programmed to collect a specimen from a submersible area and either hang the specimen on the high level bar or place the specimen in a high level basket. They also won the Think Award for their robotics portfolio, which explains the project.The Premier Event competition will be held in Massachusetts; dates have not been announced. The event is coordinated by First Tech Challenge, which is described on its website as “a robotics competition for students in grades 7–12 to compete head to head, by designing, building, and programming a robot to compete in an alliance format against other teams.”This is the first time that a team from Heritage High – and all of Perris Union High School District -- will compete in a Premier Event competition.Team members are Elijah LaMothe, Raymond Serna, Ryleigh Madlangbayan, Abegale Gamboa, Andy Diaz, Katherine Gordon, James Atwell, Diego Roldan, Evan Villalba, and Pranav Rimmalapudi. Faculty mentors are Richard Santana and Yasmeen Eid.