Heritage High girls soccer team advances in CIF playoffs

Four players made penalty kick shots in an overtime shootout and Brisa Quiroz made a block on a Muir shot as the Heritage High girls soccer team beat Muir 4-1 in the first round of the Division 5 playoffs on Wednesday.Isela Laban, Yahaira Sevillano-Franco, Rebecca May Hernandez and Quiroz were the goal scorers in the shootout, which came after a scoreless golden goal overtime period. The Patriots will play at Rialto in the second round on Friday.Heritage scored the first goal of the game early in the second half on a one-time pass from Danica Doskocil to Lexie Jimenez. But with 30 seconds left in regulation play, Muir scored on a corner kick and the game went to overtime.Heritage coach Michael Mattison praised the defensive play of Sevillano, Jazzy Villa and Quiroz.In a Division 4 game, Paloma Valley lost a 2-0 decision to Bishop Montgomery at home. Afterward, coach Katelyn Fregosi talked about how proud she is of her team’s season.“From the very beginning, I was confident in this team because of their skill and work ethic,” she said. “This year, we made it a priority to build the team’s bond, and with a core group of girls who have played together for the last couple of years, they showed what it means to be a TEAM.“Becoming league champions is one thing, but earning it is another. These girls earned every bit of that undefeated league record through their dedication, teamwork, and confidence. It has been such a privilege to watch them grow as athletes and as a team. While the final result tonight wasn’t what we wanted, I couldn’t be prouder of the hard work and resilience they’ve shown throughout the season.”