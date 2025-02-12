Heritage girls water polo season ends in 10-5 playoff loss

Heritage High's impressive season in girls water polo came to an end Wednesday night in a 10-5 loss at Fullerton High in the CIF-SS Division...

Heritage High’s impressive season in girls water polo came to an end Wednesday night in a 10-5 loss at Fullerton High in the CIF-SS Division 5 quarterfinals.

Gracie Ledesma scored all five goals with three earned ejections for the Patriots. Goalkeeper Alana O’Neal made 15 blocks. Heritage finished the season with a 17-9 record.

“Fullerton has a good team; their goalie really made it difficult to get past her,” said Heritage coach Shannon “Lucky” Stephenson. “Our team fought to the very last second.

“Our ladies had an incredible season, winning nine straight games before tonight’s tough loss. They exceeded all expectations and brought well-deserved recognition to women’s water polo! These athletes are truly inspiring, and I’m honored to be their coach.

“Beyond building a successful program, they shared their journey with our community, making an impact beyond the pool. To our seniors, I wish we could have gone a little further, but you’ve left behind a legacy your teammates will strive to uphold.

“The future is bright, and I can’t wait to see what’s next!"

