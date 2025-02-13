Resident input sought on Menifee amphitheater

Menifee’s amphitheater in Central Park is scheduled to be completed this summer. This was designed as an entertainment venue for performers ...

Menifee’s amphitheater in Central Park is scheduled to be completed this summer. This was designed as an entertainment venue for performers – both locally and regionally – to provide entertainment for residents on a larger scale than is now possible.The Parks, Recreation and Trails Commission has developed an online survey to solicit input from residents about what types of events they would like to see in the amphitheater. Click on the link below to access the survey. Your participation is appreciated.