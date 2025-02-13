Santa Rosa Academy sends 17 wrestlers to CIF-SS meet

Santa Rosa Academy will send 17 wrestlers to the CIF-SS individual championships this weekend after great performances in the recent South V...

Posted by Doug Spoon
Santa Rosa Academy will send 17 wrestlers to the CIF-SS individual championships this weekend after great performances in the recent South Valley League finals.

Here are the boys league champions:
106: Dylan Soules
113: Ryan Nord
138: Josh Park
144: Brendan Quesada
157: Caleb Delgado (four-time league champ)
175: Xander Horak
190: Daniel Marlow

Additional boys league placers:
120: Ashton Richards. 2nd Place
132: Alex Sims, 2nd Place
165: Samuel Cante, 2nd Place
126: Aaron Quesada, 3rd Place
150: Tyler Quintance, 3rd Place
Here are the girls league champions (Team repeated as league champs): 100: Ava Spik 125: Bryleigh Delis 130: Summer Grant 140: Kumba Jagne 145: Jenna Thompson 155: Kiki Medina Additional league placer: 110: Audry Matthews, 2nd Place

