Congratulations to our 'Sweethearts & Singles' winners!

Congratulations to the winners in our “Sweethearts & Singles” Valentine’s Day contest! Marisol and Fred Ortiz have been selected to wi...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/02/congratulations-to-our-sweethearts-and-singles-winners.html

Congratulations to the winners in our “Sweethearts & Singles” Valentine’s Day contest!Marisol and Fred Ortiz have been selected to win a free dinner for two Friday night at Lady R Bistro, located at 27192 Sun City Blvd. in the Cherry Hills Plaza. Marisol and Fred will be treated to the fine dining of Chef Rosie -- featuring signature dishes crafted for the special occasion -- and the warm atmosphere of Lady R Bistro, including live musical entertainment.Here is Marisol’s winning submission for the sweethearts contest, in the form of a letter to her husband Fred:Sheri Richter won the “singles” part of our contest, in which someone without a sweetheart this Valentine’s Day was asked to describe their most memorable date – good or bad. Sheri is ill at the moment and can’t accept a prize to celebrate this weekend, but we will award her a gift certificate to a local restaurant to use when she’s feeling better. Meanwhile, we just have to share her winning entry with you. It’s hilarious!Here is Sheri’s winning submission:Sheri obviously has a good sense of humor, and we hope she feels better soon so she can enjoy her free dinner for two.Thanks for those who entered our contest and Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone!