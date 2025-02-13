Liberty High 'Bison Enterprise' wins gold level certification

Press release from DECA Inc.: WINCHESTER -- Bison Enterprise, the school-based enterprise at Liberty High School, achieved Gold Level Cert...

WINCHESTER -- Bison Enterprise, the school-based enterprise at Liberty High School, achieved Gold Level Certification for the 2024-2025 school year and will be recognized during DECA’s International Career Development Conference April 26-29 in Orlando, Florida. Bison Enterprise is one of only 10 high schools in California that earned the honors.DECA – formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America -- is a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit career and technical student organization with more than 260,000 members worldwide. A school-based enterprise (SBE) is an entrepreneurial operation in a school setting that provides goods and services to meet the needs of the market.SBEs are managed and operated by students as hands-on learning laboratories that integrate National Curriculum Standards in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. DECA advisors have utilized this effective educational tool for over four decades to provide their students with realistic and practical learning experiences that reinforce classroom instruction, enhance 21st Century skill development, and prepare students for college and careers.The Liberty High School DECA members who contributed to the certification were the Business and Entrepreneurship Pathway Senior Classes (four classes in total) with the assistance of their DECA chapter advisors: Alex Serrato, Raquel Pabst and Alisha Carlin. The SBE at Liberty has operated for one year and is to be commended for this achievement.“DECA’s School-based Enterprise Certification Program is a rigorous process designed to help DECA members demonstrate their classroom learning in a practical, learning laboratory, and then translate that into meaningful outcomes,” said Christopher Young, CAE, Chief Program Officer at DECA Inc. “These DECA members are practicing important workplace readiness skills while preparing for college and careers.”DECA’s School-based Enterprise Certification Program provides recognition for outstanding achievement by school-based enterprises and motivates SBEs to strive for excellence and growth. SBEs can be certified at three levels: bronze, silver or gold. In order to apply for the certification, SBEs must submit extensive documentation that explains how the SBE demonstrates the practice of various marketing and retail standards. A review committee evaluates the documentation to determine which level of certification has been achieved. DECA’s School-based Enterprise program is sponsored by Otis Spunkmeyer Inc.