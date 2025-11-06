There will be five CIF playoff contests involving Menifee high school teams Friday night, and four of them will be here in town. In footba...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/11/local-cif-playoff-games-in-three-sports-to-be-held-friday.html

There will be five CIF playoff contests involving Menifee high school teams Friday night, and four of them will be here in town.In football, Santa Rosa Academy will play at Heritage in a 7 p.m. first-round game. Santa Rosa won the Cottonwood League title and is 8-2 coming into the game. Heritage has won only three games this season, but all were in league play, making the Patriots the No. 3 playoff entrant from the Inland Valley League.In another football playoff game, Liberty will be at home against West Torrance. The Bison finished second in the Ivy League, beating Paloma Valley last week to earn a playoff spot. The Bison are 5-5 overall; West is 6-4.Menifee’s only playoff team left in water polo is Liberty, which defeated Sonora 15-11 on Tuesday. The Bison will be home Friday at 5 p.m. against Corona in the Division 4 quarterfinals.In girls tennis, two of three local teams won in the first round on Wednesday. In Division 5, Paloma Valley will be at home against Bishop Montgomery Friday at 2 p.m. in the second round. The Wildcats beat Kennedy in the first round, tying 9-9 but advancing on games won.In Division 6, Heritage will play at Saugus on Friday. The Patriots beat Chino 13-5 on Wednesday.Liberty lost its tennis playoff opener 16-2 to Brentwood.