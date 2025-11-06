Heritage student found in possession of BB gun on campus

By Doug Spoon, Editor The Menifee Police Department is continuing to investigate an incident in which a male student brought an air pistol...

The Menifee Police Department is continuing to investigate an incident in which a male student brought an air pistol (BB gun) onto the Heritage High School campus Thursday morning.Acting on information including a social media post showing a student inside a school hallway with what appeared to be a firearm, officers placed the school on lockdown at about 9:46 a.m. and conducted a room-by-room search. They identified the student on campus and he was detained without incident, according to a Menifee PD news release.The BB gun was found in his backpack and did not include the required orange safety tip, so it closely resembled a real firearm. Further investigation into the student’s social media accounts showed additional images depicting weapons, according to police.Menifee PD obtained a search warrant at the student’s residence, but the news release did not state whether any evidence was found. It also did not state whether the student was arrested.“This incident is continuing to be investigated and we will release more information when it becomes available,” said Chase Coburn, Menifee PD Public Information Officer, when asked by Menifee 24/7 for additional details.“The Menifee Police Department is working in coordination with school administration and juvenile authorities to ensure student and community safety,” the news release stated. “There is currently no ongoing threat to the school campus or the surrounding community.“The Menifee Police Department would like to commend the school staff for their prompt reporting and cooperation, which allowed officers to respond quickly and ensure the safety of everyone on campus.”The lockdown was lifted at 11:20 a.m., Coburn said.