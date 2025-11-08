Liberty water polo team advances to CIF semifinals, 14-9

Goalkeeper Matthew Huntsman made 7 blocks and every starter scored Friday afternoon as the Liberty High School boys water polo team defeated...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/11/liberty-water-polo-team-advances-to-semifinals-14-9.html

Goalkeeper Matthew Huntsman made 7 blocks and every starter scored Friday afternoon as the Liberty High School boys water polo team defeated Corona 14-9 in the CIF-SS Division 4 quarterfinals.Cael Hansen led the scoring attack with 5 goals. Chase Mankin had 3, Emmett Mino and Gavin Stephens had 2, and Rylan Holloway and Chris Bruner each scored one. The Bison will play Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Culver City in the semifinals."This is our fourth year as a water polo program and the furthest we have ever gone,” said head coach Hailey Badham. “Heading into the semifinals is such a huge accomplishment and a testament to the amount of work these boys put in.""We are thrilled to continue on in the season and get to work with such great athletes who show up each and every day with the right mindset and ready to take on any adversity that is thrown their way,” said assistant coach Caleb Royer.