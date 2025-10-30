Wildcats' girls volleyball season ends in 3-0 playoff loss

Lauren Kendall led the Wildcats this season with 344 kills. (File photo by Action Captures Media Group) The season ended Wednesday night for...

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/10/wildcats-girls-volleyball-season-ends-in-3-0-playoff-loss.html

Lauren Kendall led the Wildcats this season with 344 kills. (File photo by Action Captures Media Group)

The season ended Wednesday night for the Paloma Valley High School girls volleyball team in a 3-0 loss to Ventura in the quarterfinals of the CIF Division 4 playoffs.

The Wildcats lost by scores of 25-13, 25-18, and 25-13. They finished the season with a 25-7 record.

Lacie Lomenick led the team in kills with 8, followed by Deziree Garcia and Lauren Kendall with 6 each. Malia Jones led 14 digs. Kendall finished the season with 344 kills, followed by Lomenick with 292.

Related

volleyball 8269694230659066745
Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS











Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item