Wildcats' girls volleyball season ends in 3-0 playoff loss
The season ended Wednesday night for the Paloma Valley High School girls volleyball team in a 3-0 loss to Ventura in the quarterfinals of the CIF Division 4 playoffs.
The Wildcats lost by scores of 25-13, 25-18, and 25-13. They finished the season with a 25-7 record.
Lacie Lomenick led the team in kills with 8, followed by Deziree Garcia and Lauren Kendall with 6 each. Malia Jones led 14 digs. Kendall finished the season with 344 kills, followed by Lomenick with 292.