City to observe Veterans Day with special ceremony Nov. 11

MENIFEE -- Menifee continues its tradition of honoring the contributions and sacrifices of our military members at its annual Veterans Day Celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at Hidden Hills Park (31727 Eaton Lane). Overflow parking will be located at Paloma Valley High School Staff Parking Lot (entrance off Craig Avebue) with free event shuttle services provided by Shuttles 4 Soldiers.This family-friendly event will include special presentations, veteran recognition, speeches, and an aerial fly-over to conclude the ceremony. Veterans and families can also explore local resources and meet service providers. A continental breakfast will be provided. The event is hosted in partnership with the City of Menifee’s Veterans and Military Families Advisory Committee, VFW Post 1956, and the Mt. San Jacinto College Veterans Club. Additional event sponsors include MilVet and Miller Jones Menifee Memorial Park.The keynote speaker for this year’s event is Sergeant Major Gerald Saunders Jr., a retired U.S. Marine with over 30 years of distinguished service. Throughout his career, he led Marines across global operations and major commands. Today, he continues his lifelong mission of advocacy and leadership for veterans and their families through his work with the Military and Veterans Program at the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.“Our City takes great pride in the veterans, service members, and families who call Menifee home,” said City Council member Dean Deines. “This Veterans Day, we extend our deepest gratitude and unwavering support to those who have served our country.”