Peacock leads Liberty to big football victory over JW North

Parris Peacock gets a fast start on his way to a touchdown Thursday night. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



Parris Peacock rushed for 111 yards and 4 touchdowns Thursday night in leading Liberty High’s football team to a 34-7 win over JW North.



The win improved Liberty’s Ivy League record to 2-1 as the Bison continue to battle for a CIF playoff spot. They are 3-5 overall.



Trent Hallis also had a big game for Liberty, averaging 10 yards per carry on the way to 100 yards. Quarterback Devin Dillard completed 6 of 9 passes for 102 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown pass to Chris Debose. Hallis caught 3 passes for 57 yards.



Liberty plays at Rancho Verde next Friday night.









Chris Debose celebrates a touchdown catch for the Bison. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)







Johnny Law takes down an opposing ballcarrier on Thursday, (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)









Jayden Tyson wraps up an opponent to help the Liberty defense, (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)







Trent Hallis picks up yardage after a catch for Liberty. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)







Parris Peacock fights off a defender on his way to another touchdown. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)