Protestors gather at the intersection of Newport Road and Haun Road in a No Kings event. (Staff photo) By Doug Spoon, Editor Hundreds of p...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/10/hundreds-protest-against-president-trump-at-no-kings-event.html





Protestors gather at the intersection of Newport Road and Haun Road in a No Kings event. (Staff photo)



By Doug Spoon, Editor



Hundreds of protestors took to the streets at Menifee’s busiest intersection Saturday afternoon to oppose the actions of President Donald Trump in what is called the No Kings protest. Similar protests on a larger scale were held around the country.



An organizer of the event stated that 512 people signed up for the Menifee protest and she estimated many more were attending. Large groups packed all four corners of the intersection of Newport Road and Haun Road. Menifee Police officers on hand said the protest was peaceful and there was no sign of counter protestors or any kind of trouble.



“We decided to put this together because we need to make sure we protect our democracy,” said Joleen Webb, a Menifee resident and one of the event organizers. “We know there's been so many things that have attacked our democracy, attacking people we love, and we are here to make sure that we are safe and that we protect who we love and our democracy.



“I’m concerned about LGBTQ rights, but really, democracy is the main thing. The Supreme Court is giving Trump everything he wants. The Republicans, they’re getting everything they want, and the House leader isn't negotiating with the Democrats to at least give us some health care that's affordable for next year."



As vehicles honked and protestors cheered, former Menifee City Council candidate Angel Nevin spoke about her concerns.



“I'm here about the abuses of the Constitution,” said Nevin. “[Trump] is blatantly going against things such as birthright citizenship. He's trying to overrule it without the proper due course, and it's just not right. I also believe that using military force against the American people is an absolute abuse of power.”









