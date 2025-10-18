Hill breaks school rushing record in Heritage's 55-27 win

Hayden Hill had the best night running the football in Heritage High history. (Photos by Brian Thornton)

Junior running back Hayden Hill broke the school single-game record with 312 yards rushing – 364 total yards – Thursday night in Heritage High’s 55-27 victory at Lakeside.

This was Hill’s second huge game in rushing yardage this season. In Heritage’s first win of the season on Oct. 3, Hill rushed for 268 yards and finished with 333 total yards. He now has 1,022 yards rushing.

Hill’s 312-yard performance shattered the previous school record of 271, set by Jamal Morrow in 2012. He carried the ball 19 times, averaging 16.4 yards per carry.

In addition to his dominance running the ball, Hill caught 3 passes for 52 yards.

“It truly was something I knew I was capable of and I’m glad that in this school of past amazing running backs, I’m able to be recognized,” Hill said.

Quarterback Elijah Sanchez completed 11 of 19 passes for 145 yards. Next Friday, the Patriots are home against Citrus Hill.



