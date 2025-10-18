Paloma posts big win over Rancho Verde behind Navarro

Quarterback Isaac Navarro releases a pass during the Wildcats' win Thursday night.

Posted by Doug Spoon
Quarterback Isaac Navarro releases a pass during the Wildcats' win Thursday night.

Paloma Valley took an early 14-0 lead, was still leading after three quarters, and held fast during a scoreless fourth quarter to defeat host Rancho Verde 20-13 in Thursday night football action.

The win was huge for the Wildcats, who went 1-4 during the non-league season and lost a 49-20 decision to Orange Vista in their Ivy League opener. But they have bounced back to win two straight and keep their postseason hopes alive.

Paloma Valley quarterback Isaac Navarro completed 18 of 30 passes for 335 yards and 3 touchdowns, accounting for virtually all of his team’s scoring. Noah Davis caught 4 of those passes for 162 yards and 2 touchdowns. Arthur Stringer caught 4 passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. In all, Navarro connected with 6 different receivers.

On defense, Dustin Higginbotham had 11 tackles and two forced fumbles.

"His second strip sealed the game for us," said coach Juan Merida. "The defense played really well outside of a couple of plays."

The Wildcats will play host to Vista del Lago next Friday.


Kaeden Dempsey finds some running room for Paloma Valley.

