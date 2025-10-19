Paloma's Abigail Johnston sets the ball for teammate Zariyah Jones. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) Paloma Valley was seeded seco...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/10/paloma-valley-santa-rosa-academy-ready-for-playoff-openers.html







Paloma Valley was seeded second in Division 4 and Santa Rosa Academy also drew a home game in the same division for the CIF Southern Section girls volleyball playoffs.



The Wildcats are 23-6 overall and will be home against La Serna (20-9) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. La Serna is a league champion and Paloma Valley is the No. 3 team from the Ivy League, but the Wildcats are the division’s No. 2 seed based on the strength of the program.



Santa Rosa Academy takes a 26-2 record into its home game against Yucaipa, also Tuesday but at 6 p.m. The Rangers swept through South Valley League play with a 14-0 record.













