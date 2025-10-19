Paloma Valley, Santa Rosa Academy ready for playoff openers

Paloma's Abigail Johnston sets the ball for teammate Zariyah Jones. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) Paloma Valley was seeded seco...

Posted by Doug Spoon
Paloma's Abigail Johnston sets the ball for teammate Zariyah Jones. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

Paloma Valley was seeded second in Division 4 and Santa Rosa Academy also drew a home game in the same division for the CIF Southern Section girls volleyball playoffs.

The Wildcats are 23-6 overall and will be home against La Serna (20-9) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. La Serna is a league champion and Paloma Valley is the No. 3 team from the Ivy League, but the Wildcats are the division’s No. 2 seed based on the strength of the program.

Santa Rosa Academy takes a 26-2 record into its home game against Yucaipa, also Tuesday but at 6 p.m. The Rangers swept through South Valley League play with a 14-0 record.


Aubrianna Jones makes a play for Santa Rosa Academy. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

