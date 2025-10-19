Liberty golf team finishes regular season with 14-1 record

The Liberty High School girls golf team finished the regular season with a 14-1 record and was undefeated in league play. After winning the ...

The Liberty High School girls golf team finished the regular season with a 14-1 record and was undefeated in league play. After winning the league title for the fifth consecutive year, the Bison are headed to the Ivy League Individual Finals.“Our two seniors, Paige Stowe and Kaiya Kirk, have played an important role both on and off the course in leading the girls this year, said coach Travis Hodge. “Ava Carrillo led the team in scoring average and will be a top player to watch going into the Ivy League Individual Finals. Celeste Longaker had an excellent season and had her two best rounds ever in our last two matches. Rachel De La Hoya and Audrey Twamley improved tremendously throughout the season and are dedicated to improving their game in the future.”