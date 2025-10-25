Menifee 24/7 seeks freelance writers, photographers

Menifee 24/7 is seeking freelance writers and photographers to cover events in Menifee. As our audience grows and our efforts to provide e...

Menifee 24/7 is seeking freelance writers and photographers to cover events in Menifee.As our audience grows and our efforts to provide even broader and more complete coverage expand, we’re looking for additional personnel to cover events and provide more voices in our coverage. That means we are looking for writers who can handle a variety of topics, photographers who have the equipment and knowledge to tell a story with pictures, and videographers who can both film live events and be a face on camera when required.Also, we need people to take some of the load off our “old man”, editor Doug Spoon (yes, that’s me writing this. HELP!)To apply, email doug.spoon@menifee247.com with your resume and any samples of your work. We’ll give preference to those with writing or photography experience. College journalism students are a good match for us. Others with some experience are also welcome to apply.