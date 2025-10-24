Loala, Sugar, many other dogs need a loving home
Contributed content: Here are just a couple of the many dogs available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus: Hi, I’m Laola! I l...
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/10/loala-sugar-many-other-dogs-need-loving-home.html
Contributed content:
Here are just a couple of the many dogs available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus:
Hi, I’m Laola! I love playing fetch and exploring every nook and cranny of my surroundings. I'm always up for a game or a cuddle session. My days are filled with fun and laughter, and I can't wait to share that with a forever family. I'm known for my gentle nature and my knack for making everyone smile. If you're looking for a loyal friend to join in on your adventures and cozy up with you at the end of the day, I'm your girl! Why not come meet me? I'm sure we'll be the best of friends!
Laola is fun and playful. She is a 2-year, 5-month-old female Rottweiler mix. She has been at the shelter for 100+ days. A1855968
Hi, I'm Sugar! I'm known for my sweet and mellow personality. I love cuddling and am quite smart. I'm a bit shy, but once I warm up, I'm the friendliest companion you could wish for. I enjoy gentle play and am always eager to learn new tricks or just relax by your side. If you're looking for a loyal friend who's always there to cheer you up, I'm your girl. Adopting me means gaining a loving and gentle soul to share your life with.
Sugar is a 2-year, 5-month-old female Rottweiler mix. She is sweet and very calm. She has been at the shelter for 100+ days. A1855969
(Photography by Donna Chavez, a volunteer at the San Jacinto Animal Campus)
Right now, the shelters are in a state of crisis. Every kennel is full, and pets are waiting urgently for someone to save them. Adopting a dog this holiday season can change both your life and theirs.
Due to critical overcrowding in our shelters, all adoptions are currently free. This includes microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations, and spay/neuter surgery for your new pet. These adorable pets are available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus, located at 581 So. Grand Ave., San Jacinto. You can also view these and many more pets online at https://rcdas.org/adoptable-pets or at 24petconnect.com